PRENTICE, Larry Edward, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 10, 2020. He was 82 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Katherine Acree Prentice; his daughter, Katherine Prentice Notarianni; his son-in-law, Peter Matthew Notarianni; his grandson, William Matthew Notarianni; and his granddaughter, Sarah Anne Notarianni, all of Richmond; his brother, Wiley Eugene Prentice (Dorothy) of Minnesota; and his sister, Sylvia Prentice Harwood (Donald) of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Prentice and Beatrice Bales Prentice of Florida; and his brother, William Allen Prentice (Janice) of Richmond. Throughout his life, Larry was honored to serve his country, community, family and Savior. He was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps. Following graduation from Virginia Commonwealth University, he was a writer/reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Larry held numerous management positions with DuPont, retiring as a Personnel Manager after nearly 30 years. He was a member of Willow Oaks Country Club. For many years, Larry was a volunteer staff member of Bon Air Baptist Church, serving as director of its prison ministry. In that capacity, he directed one of the largest prison ministries in Virginia for 25 years. He also worked as a volunteer with the Virginia Department of Corrections as Community Advisory Board Director and an instructor at the Department's Academy for Staff Development. His work expanded to include prisons in several other states. He later became a member of Sycamore Presbyterian Church (PCA.) The final 16 years of his life centered around his two greatest gifts, his most beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah, whom he loved and adored so much. Larry was the center of his family and was cherished beyond words. A private family interment will be held in Dale Memorial Park, followed at a later date by a memorial service at Sycamore Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 510 Coalfield Road, Midlothian, Va. 23114 or Hope Aglow Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 10157, Lynchburg, Va. 24506.View online memorial
