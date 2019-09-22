PRENTICE, William "Bill" Sr., 79, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Bell Prentice; his two sons, William A. Prentice Jr. and Kyle Christopher Prentice; grandchildren, Josh and Kylie. Bill retired as a supervisor for 30 years at Cenric, affiliated with DuPont. Bill was a devoted member of Good News Baptist Church for 28 years. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the church, 5200 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. A service will be held at 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 30, at 1 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
