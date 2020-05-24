PRESTIPINO, Beulah Louise, 92, of Richmond, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2020. Beulah lived a long, happy and inspirational life dedicated to Christ and her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Beulah was a lifelong member of Hardy Central Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and sang in the choir until she was 80. She served as Treasurer and Director of Bridgebuilders Prison Ministry for more than two decades and went weekly to minister to and share her love for a God of redemption and second chances with the inmates. Beulah opened her heart and her home to many friends and relatives throughout the years and served as a loving foster mother for the County of Henrico for over 10 years. Despite suffering from polio, Beulah overcame her mobility limitations and went on to live her best life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Ruby Luellen; all of her siblings; her husband, Louis B. Prestipino; and her daughter, Susan P. Glenn. She is survived by two daughters, Janet Snellings (David) and Rebecca Dalton (Sean); two sons, Louis Keith Prestipino (Tina) and Phillip "Rece" Prestipino (Cathy); she had many grandchildren, Brandi, Klint, Maria, Lacey, Denise, Rachel, Victoria, Patrick, JD, Reese and Lia; and several great-grandchildren, Nena, Nate, Kierstin, Kylie, Kyrin, Kaven, Luci and Levi; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregivers and staff of the Laurels of University Park. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, May 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave. A funeral service will be held at Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Rd., on Wednesday, May 27, at 12 p.m. followed by interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., at 2 p.m. Donations in her honor may be made to Hardy Central Baptist Church. Social distancing and masks will be required.View online memorial
