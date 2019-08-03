PRESTON, Eleanor C., 93, of Spotsylvania County, formerly of Richmond, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her son's home. Born in Richmond, Eleanor had retired from Geico Insurance Company. After retirement she enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, Norma Managbanag, Claude "Buppy" Barfield Jr., Wiley Preston, Robert "Robby" Preston, and Anne-Marie "Amy" Bradley; and her 16 great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda A. Barfield of Richmond; and her son, Douglas D. Preston and wife, Sherri, of Spotsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Arlington "Ollie" Preston; and her oldest son, Robert E. Preston. We would like to thank Tiffany Fortier-Piedel, Prudence Hopkins and staff at Capital Caring for their amazing care to our mother during her illness. A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, in Richmond. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Amos Healy will officiate the service, as he did for her husband 20 years ago. The family requests that the expressions of sympathy take form of contributions to Capital Caring, capitalcaring.org or Fredericksburg Area Food Bank. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.View online memorial