PREVIS, Virginia Prezioso, age 100, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joe Previs; sister, Anna; brothers, Joe, Anthony, Richard; mother, Christine; and father, Frank Prezioso. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia and husband, Wayne Saunders; son, Frank and wife, Sue Previs; six grandchildren, Tony Previs, Angela Puryear (Kenneth), Jennifer Patterson (Paul), Jason Saunders, Michelle Sharpe (Bobby) and Adam Previs; six great-grandchildren, Sarah, Joey, Jason Jr., Layla, Waylon and Makinlee; nieces, Leslie Ann, Mary Margaret, Tina, Nancy, Paulette; nephews, Dickie, Joe, David Dale and Stephen Dale. Virginia worked for the Methodist Publishing House (Cokesbury Bookstore) for 40 years. After retiring, she volunteered at Richmond Memorial Hospital for 10 years. She enjoyed her membership in Giuseppe Verdi Italian Club. Virginia was loved by family and friends and will be missed. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. and where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.