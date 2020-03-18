PRICE, Barbara Churchwell, 72, of Richmond, departed this life on March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, William Price. She is survived by her sister, Frances C. Pope; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
