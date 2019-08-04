PRICE, Charlotte McDearmon, 85, went home to heaven July 25, 2019. She was born and grew up in the Lakeside area of Henrico County and loved to reminisce about her joyful days at "old" Glen Allen H.S., where she was head cheerleader and voted best dancer. Her yearbook quotes her ambition as "to be a dancing teacher." After studying and performing for many years under the direction of Miss Coralease Wells, she opened her own studio, "McDearmon School of Dancing," where she took great pride in teaching and building relationships with her beloved students. She later shifted focus to raising her family with husband, Harry N. Price Jr. (predeceased) in Bon Air, Va. After working as a dental assistant and years passed, she returned to Lakeside and helped care for her precious mother and incredible stepfather. During this time, the Lord sent her an angel of mercy who she deeply loved, Medford "Meade" Howard, who was always there for her, in good times and in bad. Loving and special thanks to Meade, Cha Cha's Care Home staff and Dr. David Harrison. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, J. Russell and Virginia Snead McDearmon; her brother, R. Wendell McDearmon; stepfather, H. Lee Harris. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia P. Kouri (Sam); son, Robert R. Price (Kimberly); and grandchildren, Christopher and Melissa Kouri. Now you can dance again in heaven, Mom! Hallelujah!! If you wish to honor Charlotte's memory, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.View online memorial