PRICE, ELIZABETH

PRICE, Mrs. Elizabeth Ann, 92, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. Elizabeth was happiest when surrounded by family. She loved large family gatherings and cooking for special holidays. She enjoyed crocheting and shared her talent by making beautiful blankets for her children and grandchildren. She also loved her cats, Kai and Pyewacket. Born in Texas, Elizabeth became an LPN and then as a wife and mother she traveled the country with her Army husband, Bill, living in multiple states including Minnesota, Arizona and South Carolina, eventually settling in Northern Virginia. This is where Elizabeth enjoyed her career as a PBX Operator for over 20 years at Alexandria Hospital. She was the proud mother of Rita Ann (Jim), George Allen (Anne) and Elizabeth Lynn. She was the proud Nana of grandchildren, Rachel (Ted), Matthew, Alex (Theresa), Ashley and Abigail; and great-grandchildren, Josie, Calvin and Ruby. Elizabeth's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe, Richmond, for the care and friendship they provided.View online memorial
