PRICE, Geraldine B., 88, of Richmond, died December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Winfield O. Price Sr.; and son, Michael D. Price Sr. Surviving are her son, Winfield O. Price Jr.; and daughter, Deitra P. Crawley (Milton); sister, Joyce Lynch; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Thursday, December 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, December 13, at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial