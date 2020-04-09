PRICE, Mrs. Gracie Lee, 93 of Waynesboro, Va., departed this life Sunday, April 5, 2020. She is survived by a loving family. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 10, 2020, at County Line Baptist Church.View online memorial
