PRICE, Irene L., departed this life on November 13, 2019. She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Price of Chester; and son, Raschard Price (Quian) of Varina; daughter-in-law, Naoko Price of Waddell, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; devoted companion, Willie Noise; sisters and brothers, Gladys Payne (Charles) of Louisa, Maxine Johnson of South Chesterfield, Carolyn Mealy of Frederick, Md., Wanda Newton (Donald) of Savannah, Ga., Angela Timberlake of Hopewell, Harold Timberlake of Charlottesville, Spencer Timberlake Jr. (Wanda) of North Chesterfield and Leonard Timberlake (Kathryn) of Louisa; a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held 1 p.m. November 22, 2019, at County Line Baptist Church, 4070 County Line Rd., Kents Store, pastor, Wesley Tolliver. The interment to follow in the church cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
