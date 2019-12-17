PRICE, JAMES "MIKE"

PRICE, James Michael "Mike," 80, of Henrico County, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Mike was born May 1, 1939, in West Virginia, to the late Howard A. Price Sr. and Dorothy Wiseman Price, but grew up in Tennessee. After graduating from Oak Ridge High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and qualified for submarine duty. He served on board the USS James Monroe SBN 622 and the USS Tautog SSN 639. After retiring, he worked at Circuit City and was most recently volunteering at the Hollows Golf Club. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jane Gill Price; daughters, Kandi Copeland (David) and Nancy Rose (Norman); brothers, Howard Andrew Price (Elaine) and William Price (Melinda White); grandchildren, Brit Alexander and Christopher Rose; six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Joyce Gill. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, December 19, at Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. Interment with military honors will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridge Baptist Church. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Henrico County swearing-in ceremony filled with history, romance
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Dinwiddie man sentenced to serve 6 years in DUI crash that killed Prince George High School student
-
Wegmans planning $175 million warehouse complex off Sliding Hill Road in Hanover