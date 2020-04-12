PRICE, JAMES SR.

PRICE, James L. Sr., 78, of Chesterfield, died April 8, 2020. Surviving are two sons, James L. Jr. and Victor Q. Price; daughter, Fealeacia L. Price; grandson, Donye' Alexander; former wife, Anna F. Price; other relatives and friends. Mr. Price was a former principal of Southside Training Center and an assistant basketball coach at St. Paul's College. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Earl Brown officiating. Interment St. Paul's College Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Chester YMCA, 2 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or YMCARichmond.org/give. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

