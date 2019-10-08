PRIDDY, Wilbert Smith "Bert" IV, 51, passed in peace on October 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Wilbert Smith Jr. and Dorothy Priddy of Montpelier, Va., Nell Artrip Mooney, E.T. and Agnes Mooney of Clintwood, Va.; as well as his wife of 17 years, Teresa R. Priddy. Bert's memory will forever remain in the hearts of his loving, close-knit family, his devoted parents, Wilbert Smith "Billy" III and Patsy Priddy; cherished aunt, Barbara Priddy; and his sister, Robin Priddy Leftwich (Harold). Bert was born on December 12, 1967. He spent his entire life outdoors on the farm walking the land, hunting and fishing, surrounded by his lifelong friends. Bert never met a stranger and the list of his friends is endless. There will be a visitation at Bliley's Staples Mill on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Thursday, October 10, at 2 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Kenwood UMC Cemetery in Elmont, Va.View online memorial