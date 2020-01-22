PRIEST, Larry Alan, 70, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord January 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Karen Shields-Priest; two stepsons, Lance Shields of Chesterfield, Wyatt Shields of Colorado; sister, Diane Anthony of Powhatan; and two grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan, and where services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
