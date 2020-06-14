PRIEST, Robert "Bob" Burrell, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 84 years old. Born on March 17, 1936, in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of the late Paul P. and Iva Cropper Priest. Bob grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where he attended Manchester High School, then Virginia Tech briefly. He joined The Norton Company in 1963 moving to Philadelphia and then later to Dallas, Texas. His career changed again in 1968 when he joined The Robert G. Evans Co. in Kansas City. Bob purchased Sanders Saws Inc. Honey Brook, Pennsylvania in 1983 which manufactured diamond segmented saw blades. He was devoted to the Industrial Diamond business and he was instrumental in the demolition and building of highways, dams and bridges all over the world. He served on Board of Directors of International Grooving & Grinding, Concrete Sawing & Drilling Assoc. and American Concrete Pavement Assoc., serving several State chapters as well as the National chapter. Bob mentored many, including his son, Chris, who spent 26 years in the industry. Bob is survived by his loving wife of "57 years," Norma Priest of Queenstown, Md./ Exton, Pa.; two sons, Christopher Priest and Karen, of New Kent, Va. and Robert Priest Jr. of Richmond, Va.; two grandchildren, Wendy Priest-Singleton and Candice Priest Hensley; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William C. Priest. A memorial service will be held on June 27, at 2 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chester, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Bob to www.Communitybraininjury.org. Contributions address: Community Brain Injury, 681 High Oaks Road, Suite G, Richmond, Va. 23225. Testimonials can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Bob loved his family. He loved fishing, birdsong, rain on a tin roof and the sound of a foghorn. He will be greatly missed.View online memorial
