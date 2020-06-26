PRINCE, JOYCE

PRINCE, Joyce Schmidt, 78, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Waverly A. Prince; daughter, Corrie P. Sites; son, Mark W. Prince; and grandchildren, Stephen, Kayla, Jamisen and Finley. Joyce worked as a Henrico County teacher for 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tending to her flowers and was an active member of her church. A service will be held at a future date when we can all safely be together.

