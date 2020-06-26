PRINCE, JOYCE

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTH CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 115 AM EDT. * AT 1018 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, CHESTER, BENSLEY, BELLWOOD, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, CHESTERFIELD, WINTERPOCK, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, POCAHONTAS STATE PARK, RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL, BEACH, VARINA, DREWRYS BLUFF AND CENTRALIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&