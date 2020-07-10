PRINCE, Sidney Stanley "Stan," October 16, 1946 to June 24, 2020. A native of Emporia, Va., he graduated from Greensville County High School in 1965. A member of the class of 1969 at VPI, he graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture in 1970. Stan was a retired Licensed Architect in the Commonwealth who practiced commercial architecture in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Richmond, where he retired as Corporate Architect for the Covington Company, having served as Corporate Architect for Heilig-Meyers Furniture for 23 years and an Associate with Williams and Tazewell in Norfolk, where he managed projects for the building of Scope and Chrysler Hall and subsequently for 3M Architects, designing furnishings for Kuwaiti Air Force Bases. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Dr. Anita H. Prince; and only child, daughter, Meghan E. P. Bryant (husband, Blanton F. Bryant Jr). Stanley was a devoted Hokie, having rarely missed a game in more than 30 years after he became a season ticket holder. In remembrance, any act of kindness or support would honor him because he was a kind and decent human being. He had a special love for Feed More, Habitat for Humanity and the Boy Scouts of America to which he belonged as a youth and young man achieving Eagle Scout, God and Country and Order of the Arrow. Arrangements are pending with Echols Funeral Home, Emporia, Virginia.View online memorial
