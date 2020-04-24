PRINGLE, Jessie Mae, 93, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elerbey Pringle Sr. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Elerbey Jr. (Marlene) and Lee Pringle (Lisa); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday (today), April 24, 2020, at Mt. Minnis Memorial Park, 15151 Woods Edge Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JESSIE PRINGLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.