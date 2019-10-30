PRITCHARD, Ardelle Wright "Dell," died October 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lesley W. Wright and Jeannette P. Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Judith W. Tate; and her brother, John L. Wright. She is survived by her beloved children, Robie Ingram, Bill Ingram, Johnny Ingram and Meredith Monaghan; grandchildren, Brenna Mickus and Dylon Monaghan; brother, Les Wright Jr.; and her sister, Martha W. Hoy. Dell was a wry intellectual and an artist, which she expressed with her camera, a sketch pad and a needle and thread. She dearly loved her family and her many pets. The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial