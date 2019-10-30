PRITCHARD, ARDELLE

PRITCHARD, Ardelle Wright "Dell," died October 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lesley W. Wright and Jeannette P. Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Judith W. Tate; and her brother, John L. Wright. She is survived by her beloved children, Robie Ingram, Bill Ingram, Johnny Ingram and Meredith Monaghan; grandchildren, Brenna Mickus and Dylon Monaghan; brother, Les Wright Jr.; and her sister, Martha W. Hoy. Dell was a wry intellectual and an artist, which she expressed with her camera, a sketch pad and a needle and thread. She dearly loved her family and her many pets. The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

