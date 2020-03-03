PRITCHETT, HOPE "JUDY"

PRITCHETT, Hope C. "Judy," 69, of Glen Allen, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewel Crowder. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Guhse (Josh); son, Tim Pritchett (Jen); grandson, Hayden Guhse; sister, Sheila Cooch. She was loved by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Condolences at blileys.com.

