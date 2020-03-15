PRITTS, Cynthia Trader, age 72, died March 7, 2020, in her home in Mechanicsville. Cindy is survived by her loving husband of almost 47 years, Dennis; her children, Cory (Jessica) and Carrie; her stepdaughter, Lisa Eberle; three grandkids, Victoria Eberle, Daniel and Natalie Pritts. She is also survived by her brothers, John (Nancy) and Chuck (Charlotte); as well as several nieces and nephews. Cindy was a devoted wife and mother who took pride in her family and her pets. She loved to catch a good yard sale on Saturday mornings and loved to fish and bowl. She was born November 9, 1947, in Morgantown, West Virginia. She graduated from Morgantown High School and ended up moving to Washington, D.C. to work for the CIA, where she met Dennis, the love of her life. They settled in Mechanicsville in 1975 after falling in love with the town. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8209 Shady Grove Road, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Feed More where Cindy volunteered for 10 years or Richmond Animal Care and Control, where so many of her four legged companions came from.View online memorial
