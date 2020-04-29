PROCISE, Nannie Peebles, 76, of Blackstone, Va., went to be with her Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. She is survived by her son, Fred Peebles (Toni) of Glen Allen; three daughters, Debbie Simmons (Jeff) of Villa Rica, Ga., Gayle Dooley (David) and Amy Nevins (John), all of Blackstone; three grandsons, Scott Simmons of Douglasville, Ga., Michael Simmons (McKenzie) of Temple, Ga. and Jackson Nevins of Blackstone, Va.; a soon-to-be great-grandson, Cooper John Simmons; and a sister, Mary Taylor of Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Russell; and her two brothers, Russell and John Drawbond. Nannie was a retired insurance agent for American General Insurance Company and a longtime member of Blackstone Church of God. The family extends a special thank you to the memory care staff of Heritage Hall Healthcare Center of Blackstone. Nannie will lie in state on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the funeral home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, where family and friends are welcome. A private graveside funeral will take place on Friday, May 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you provide an act of kindness to an elderly or sick person in her name or donate to the Blackstone Church of God, 126 Sixth Street, Blackstone, Va. 23824. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
