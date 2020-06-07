PROCTOR, Bruce Franklin Jr., passed away from COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Chesterfield, Virginia. He was preceded in death by five children, Virginia Ashley, Eden Elizabeth, Carter Bland, Mary Elizabeth and James Thomas Proctor; one grandchild, Carter James Hinkle; parents, Bruce and Nancy Proctor; brother, Mark Proctor; parents-in-law, Robert and Virginia Weaver; and special children, Jaime Rollings and Rachel Terry. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Patricia Lynn; sons, Robert Dustin Proctor (Adrienne) and Colin Ross Proctor (Kelli); his daughter, Robyn Ivy Proctor; and his eight grandchildren, Brennen, Cadhan, Reagan, Dannon, Quinlan, Rylee and Dylan Proctor and Miller Hinkle. He is also survived by his siblings, Cyndi Snow, Sherry Smart (Raymond), Bobby Proctor (Amy) and Kim Smart (James); and his siblings-in-law, Ruth Lanham (Lewis), Martha Wilkerson (Phil) and Bland Weaver (Joy); special nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, many wonderful cousins; and special friends, Cleveland Hart and Tommy Croker. Frank was a devoted family man and dedicated his life to spreading Christ's ministry through both his words and his deeds. Jahnke Road Baptist Church held a special place in his heart. For many years, he not only sang in the choir and taught Sunday school, but he also held leadership positions including Deacon, Pastor's Associate and Sunday School Superintendent and he participated in the drama group and co-directed Children's Church. Frank had recently started his own video ministry. Starting in 1989, he volunteered at Southside Virginia Training Center and Hiram W. Davis Medical Center. Upon the closing of Southside Virginia Training Center, he continued volunteering until present time at a group home. His greatest legacy was his selfless nature and his service to others. Frank was jovial, big-hearted and always ready to offer a helping hand. His reassuring pats on the shoulder, jokes and infectious laughs will be missed deeply by all his friends and family. A private gathering of family and friends will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A private funeral ceremony for family and friends will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Jahnke Road Baptist Church, 6023 Jahnke Rd., Richmond, Va. 23225. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The funeral ceremony will also be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9163327.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Bruce Proctor, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 12
Gathering of Family and Friends
Friday, June 12, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
1:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Jun 13
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, June 13, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Jahnke Road Baptist Church
6023 Jahnke Rd.
Richmond, VA 23225
6023 Jahnke Rd.
Richmond, VA 23225
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.