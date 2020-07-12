PROFFIT, Helen

PROFFIT, Helen Middleton, 90, of Gum Spring, Va., passed away July 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Proffit Jr.; and her sister, Jean Writer. She is survived by her sons, Peter Proffit and Bruce Proffit (Kelly); and daughter, Kim Ferrell (Wayne). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Nicole Harris (Daniel), Tyler Ferrell, Clinton Proffit, Jourdan Proffit and Trevor Proffit; and three great-grandchildren, Haley Harris, Harper Harris and Lorelai Proffit. Helen enjoyed reading and crocheting, but being with family and friends was her main joy. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, Maidens, Va. In lieu of flowers, Nayar Hospice, LLC, 4102 Parham Rd., Suite C, Henrico, Va. 23228.

