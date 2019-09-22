PROSS, COLONEL VINCENT

PROSS, Colonel Vincent J. USMC (ret.), passed away on September 18, 2019, after complications due to a fall. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children Peter, Paul and Kim. Also his three grandsons Matthew, Michael and Justin; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Siena and Bennett. Vince was loved by all who knew him for his kind and generous nature. He was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps, having served 27 years, and served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was born in Ossining, N.Y., on July 4, 1926, and was the last surviving member of his family. Many thanks to all of his friends who helped during this difficult time and he would wish you do a good deed for someone. Memorial service will be at a later date. Any memorial contributions can be made to charities helping the needy.

View online memorial

