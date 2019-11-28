PROSSER, LARRY

PROSSER, Larry Donell, 66, of Henrico, departed this life Thursday, November 21, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Prosser; daughters, LaToya Rucker and LaShawnda Graterol; sons, James, Lamont and Tony Dowdell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 6029 Old Columbia Rd., Columbia, Va. 23038.

