PROUTY, Benjamin "Ben" Charles, 37, of Ruther Glen, Va., passed away August 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Prouty; grandparents, Ruth and Leon Tillett and Gordon and Vonnie Prouty. He is survived by his mother, Andrea Woods; and stepfather, Mike Woods; brother, Devin Prouty; sister, Dalene Hardy; son, Benjamin Austin; daughter, Anna Beth; grandson, Benjamin. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 4 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14573 Scotchtown Rd., Montpelier, Va.View online memorial