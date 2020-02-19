PRUITT, Betty Phillips, 86, a longtime resident of Goochland, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, after a long illness. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Julia (Franklin) Phillips of Richmond. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Oliver Jackson Pruitt Sr.; her four children, Dale (Edsel), O.J. Pruitt Jr.(Debbie Miller), Carrie Emery, all of Richmond and Julie Bryan of Raleigh, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Bower (Dustin), Meghan Wood (Ivan), Jay Pruitt (April), Hannah Emery; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Charlotte Bower; her brother, Chester Phillips; and sister, Judy Dzarnowski. Also left to treasure her memories are her special niece, Lynn Blevins; and lifelong friend, Lorene Claxton. Betty spent her life caring for other people and honoring her heavenly Father by teaching both children's and adult Sunday school, even creating a class for special needs children in the late 60s. She was a charter member of the Centerville Volunteer Rescue Squad and continued to serve for many years. Betty served on the Junior Board of Retreat Hospital, also giving of her time to be a hospice volunteer. She shared her voice as a choir member wherever she attended church and was always ready to give of her time. She blessed her family and friends with the vegetables from a sizeable garden every summer but most have a fond memory of her baking skills whether it be her chocolate pound cake or pecan pie. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. Burial will be private. Many thanks to the thoughtful caregivers at Manorhouse Assisted Living and Memory Care as well as Ascend Hospice for their help in this long journey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centerville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 52 Broad Street Road, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103 or Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10017.View online memorial
