PRUITT, Frederick Gray "Tom" Jr., was born October 25, 1925, in the same home in Short Pump where he died 94 years later on January 9, 2020. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Gray Pruitt; his mother, Petrella Pruitt Knoebel; his four sisters, Virginia Mitchell, Rae Courtney, Lillian Cubbon and Marion Aranyos. Tom is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris Brown Pruitt; his four children, Gray Pruitt (Niki), Tommy Pruitt (Teri), Joan Buhrman (Joe), Martha Fink (Steve); 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Jack Pruitt (Betty) and Dick Pruitt (Faye). Tom graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in 1944. He was always grateful for the influence this school had on his life. He served two years in the U.S. Army, and after his discharge, started his construction company F. G. Pruitt, Inc. in 1946. It continues today as a family business. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. James Mumper for his kindness during our father's illness. Also, our sincere thanks to his caregivers, Della Mason, Jenell Moseley and Esther Queegley. Kay Hall of Bon Secours Hospice was a great source of comfort to our family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Fork Union Military Academy, Box 278, Fork Union, Virginia 23055. His family would like to honor Tom's wishes for a private burial.View online memorial
PRUITT, FREDERICK
To plant a tree in memory of FREDERICK PRUITT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.