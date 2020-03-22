PRUITT, Mavis Jean Nahodil, 94, of N. Chesterfield, passed away March 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, G.W. Pruitt; mother and father, Mary and Joseph Nahodil; siblings, Lucille Crislip, "Bill" Nahodil, Anna Ruth Parrish and Robert Nahodil. She is survived by her son, David Pruitt of N. Chesterfield; Steven R. Crislip, Janet Nahodil, Jeff Parrish, Betty Jo Nahodil, Linda Pruitt Adams, Michael Pruitt, Kathy Pruitt Walton, Daniel Pruitt, Ned Pruitt, Chris Pruitt, Susan Pruitt Reeder and Mark Chandler and their families; and devoted friend, Anita Spence and her family. Jean was born September 28, 1925 in Minden, W.Va., and grew up in Oak Hill, W.Va. In 1953, she moved to Norfolk, Va., where she met her husband, G.W. Pruitt. She was known for her immaculate housekeeping, wonderful cooking and the beautiful cross-stitches she created. She will be missed greatly by all. Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
