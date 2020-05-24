PRUITT, Vara Lee, 89, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Pruitt. She is survived by her daughters, Martha Richmond, Sharon White (Tommy) and Janice Townsend; five grandchildren, James Richmond, Heather W. Rhoads (James), Matthew White, Aaron Townsend and Crystal Adams (Douglas); five great-grandchildren, Ozzy Richmond, Sadie and Wyatt Rhoads, Tiffany and Isaac Adams. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 25, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
