PRYOR, CLYDE

PRYOR, Clyde Lorenzo Sr., 68, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, April 19, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Sylvia Pryor; children, Sherri Robinson (Carlton) and Curtis Haynes; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Valerie and Shelia Pryor; a host of other relatives and friends. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Live streaming will be availabe on the March Funeral Home website. Interment Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLYDE PRYOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.