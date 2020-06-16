PUCCINELLI, OSVALDO JR.

PUCCINELLI, Osvaldo Ralph, Jr., "Buster," "Pooch," "Oz," "Coach," "Nonno," born in Richmond, Virginia, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2020. He was the son of the late, Osvaldo R. and Bianca D. Puccinelli. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, best friend, love of his life, Mary Johnson Puccinelli; his seven doting children, Mark R. Puccinelli Sr. (Jacqueline), John P. Puccinelli (Sherri), Mary Anne Townsend (Brett), Matthew O. Puccinelli (Alison), Mary Elizabeth Quist (Timothy), Luke O. E. Puccinelli (Kirstin) and Mary Kathleen Loving (Larry); 21 adored grandchildren, J. Paul Puccinelli Jr. (Lauren), Mark R. Puccinelli Jr. (Katie), Nicholas B. Puccinelli, Melissa A. Puccinelli, Bianca R. Puccinelli, Elizabeth K. Puccinelli, Brittany A. Townsend, Patrick E. P. Townsend, Andrew L. Puccinelli, Vincent J. D. Puccinelli, Kaitlin A. Puccinelli, Luca O. Puccinelli, Isabella E. Puccinelli, Brady H. Quist, Ralph C. Puccinelli, Graylyn W. Puccinelli, David O. Quist, Larry J. Loving III, Harper R. Puccinelli, Mary Elizabeth Loving, Matthew O. Puccinelli Jr.; his sister, Maria P. Buehren (dec. Henry); brother, Anthony J. Puccinelli (Sandra); many cousins, nieces and nephews. He graduated from St. Paul's Catholic School, Benedictine High School (Class of '60), Virginia Commonwealth University, Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Master of Science, Business. He was involved in numerous professional affiliations: American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Member of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants, Richmond Chapter- Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (Past President), American Chartered Life Underwriters (CLU/ChFC), National Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Estate Planning Council of Richmond, Estate Planning Advisory Council of University of Richmond, The Institute of Business Appraisers, Inc. and the Richmond Italian Business Societa (Past President). Ralph was recognized as an expert witness in the City of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and New Kent for business valuations and estate and income tax purposes. As well as by MONEY Magazine as one of the top Tax Practitioners' in the country. He published articles in Taxation for Accountants, The Central Virginian and The Virginia Accountant and spoke to various professional and civic groups regarding tax matters. He was a co-host of a radio program relating to tax planning after the Tax Reform Act of 1986 and the first recipient of the Tax Professional Award of Service presented by the VCU School of Business at the 19th Annual Conference on Current Issues in Taxation - November 1997. In 2019, the Richmond Times-Dispatch recognized Financial Accounting Services as the Best Local Accounting Firm. Ralph had over 50 years of experience in various areas of tax and public accounting. He was a former Revenue Agent and Pension Trust Specialist with the Richmond District of Internal Revenue Service. He was a former tax partner with A.M. Pullen and Company (now McGladery & Pullen, LLP) and Sabatini, Russel, Holleman and Puccinelli, Certified Public Accountants and Tax Manager with Ernst and Whinney. He founded and was President of Financial Accounting Services, Ltd. and Chartered Financial Planning, Ltd. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, chairman of the Finance Committee at Comboni Sisters, former board member at St. Gertrude High School, and former chairman of the Our Lady of Lourdes Endowment Fund. Ralph was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Our Lady of Lourdes, followed by a Christian Wake being held at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held for family and close friends at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Our Lady of Lourdes. A face covering is required by all attending. Both the Christian Wake and Funeral Mass can be viewed via live-stream at www.facebook.com/ollrichva/. The inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Benedictine College Preparatory or St. Gertrude High School (12829 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238), Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or School (8200 Woodman Road, Richmond, Va. 23228). Ralph will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, fun-loving grandfather, friend to all, man of faith, admired business man, mentor and coach. He was a friend to allstranger to none.View online memorial
