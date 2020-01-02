PUCKETT, Evelyn Cliborne, 85, resident of Chesterfield, Va., died December 28, 2019. Evelyn was born April 27, 1934, to Geneva and Arthur Cliborne. She grew up in Chesterfield, where she graduated from Manchester High School. After graduation, she worked for the telephone company. She met Leonard Puckett and they were married October 11, 1957. They had four children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Evelyn stayed at home and raised her children for a number of years. In 1972, she started driving the school bus and that is where she made an impact on so many children. She was a fun, loving, yet stern driver; she was truly "one of a kind." After 32 years of shuttling children around, she retired and started her next adventure. She was a wife for 54 years, a very involved mom, grandma and great-grandma throughout all of their lives. You could always find her at one of their activities, games or practices. She truly was supportive and enjoyed being an integral part of their lives. Evelyn loved to travel. She visited Alaska, Canada, the East Coast from North to South and made two trips to the West Coast in an RV. She is survived in life by her children, Patty (Chuck), Peggy, Paul (Karen) and Pam (Rob); grandchildren, Heather (Paul), Brandon, Nikki (Pat), Samantha (Eric), Cindy (John), Abby and Laura Beth; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Britton, Gracie, Raven, Sebastian and Creek; and multiple nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Puckett; her parents, Geneva and Arthur Cliborne; her sister, Edna Maul; and her brother, Gene Cliborne. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. Friends are invited to join the family following the graveside service at Friendship Baptist Church, 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
