PUFFER, Sanford "Sandy" Bruce, 78, of Chesterfield, Va., peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 20, 1941, in Worcester, Mass., he was the son of the late John Sanford Puffer and Helen Ruth Murray-Howard. He served as a machinist in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. Having held various positions throughout his life, none was more important to him than his role caring for his ailing sister. He never lost his love for engines or his country. He could often be found working in his garage or watching NASCAR. He leaves behind a loving family, two daughters and their spouses, Colleen and Sean LaClair and Deirdre and Thomas Brown both of Chesterfield, Va.; two grandsons, Philip Brown of Chesterfield, Va. and Brian Chegini of Brooklyn, N.Y.; beloved nieces and nephew, Sharon, Trude and Eugene; and countless friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Puffer, Timothy Puffer, Dorothy Wise and Elizabeth Cole. An intimate celebration of his life will be held for his family and close friends in Chesterfield, Va. A separate service will follow in DeLand, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to https://www.nwf.org/Our-Work/Wildlife-Conservation in his name.View online memorial