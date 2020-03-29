PUGH, Mary Josephine, 82, of Jetersville, Va., passed away March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sons, James Nines and Brian Pusloskie; sister, Diane Kidd; and brother, Robert Vick. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Bush (Bobby); sons, Ronald Nines, Gary Nines and Curtis Nines; and brother, Raymond Vick. Mary retired from Philip Morris. She had a passion for living and was known for her independence. Services will be held at a later date.View online memorial
