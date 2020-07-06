PULLIAM, Calvin, 61, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Cephas Jr. and Bessie Mae Pulliam; daughter, Tacqua Pulliam; brothers, Curtis, Joe Cephas III and Robert Lee Pulliam. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Tashema Pulliam; grandchild, Kaeden Williams; sisters, Della Wynn, Jacqueline Atkins (Ricky), Virginia Pitchford; sister-in-law, Beverly Robinson (Lonnie); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at March Funeral Home, where live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
