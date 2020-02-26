PULLIN, Doris Grosse, 88, of Mechanicsville, peacefully went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family, Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in Norristown, Pa., on October 15, 1931, to the late Ernest and Susie Grosse, she graduated from Anacosta High School in D.C. and attended Eastern Nazarene College in Wollaston, Mass. Mrs. Pullin married John Eldridge Pullin, of Richmond, on January 6, 1951 and together they raised their family in Mechanicsville. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Henry and Robert Grosse; and is survived by her husband; three sons, Glenn (Rene), Kenneth (Trish) and Timothy (Karen) Pullin; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Restoration Church Youth Ministries, 10465 Dow-Gil Rd., Ste. A, Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
