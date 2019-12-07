PURCELL, DR. WILLIAM III

PURCELL, Dr. William V. III, of Powhatan, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born in Charlotte County on October 7, 1953, to Lucille Blanks and the late William V. Purcell Jr. He attended Charlotte County Public Schools and was a 1972 graduate of Randolph Henry High School. He went on to attend the College of William and Mary ('76) and the Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine ('80). He completed his family practice residency at MCV/VCU Hospital and Chesterfield Family Medicine. He practiced medicine for 38 years, providing medical care to the people of Richmond City, Chesterfield, Powhatan and Henrico counties, most recently at St. Joseph's Villa Outreach Clinic. He is survived by his mother, Lucille B. Purcell of Drakes Branch; sister, Ruth P. Williams and her husband, Wayne, of Mechanicsville; two nephews, Jeremy N. Williams and his wife, Jaymi, and their children, of Ashland; Andrew V. Williams and his wife, Amy; and great-nieces, Rebekah Ann and Gracelynn Ruth of Mechanicsville. He was blessed by a strong extended family, including three aunts, Harriet P. Garrett of Charlotte Court House, Doris B. McNeny and her husband, Thomas, of Richmond and Rachel B. Dickerson and her husband, Gerald, of Concord, N.C.; and numerous other relatives, cousins and special lifelong friends with whom he traveled the world. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Virginia, where a celebration of Billy's life will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. in the Purcell Family Cemetery, 1055 Oak Hill Rd., Drakes Branch, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barksdale Cancer Foundation of Charlotte County, P.O. Box 225, Charlotte Court House, Va. 23923 or by calling (434) 470-1538.View online memorial