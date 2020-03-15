PURVIS, Edith Mae, 82, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, March 8, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her sister, Carrie Davis; brothers, Roosevelt and Thomas Purvis, Tony and Kenneth Zimmerman; nieces, among them two devoted nieces, Lynette and Cynthia Tedder; nephews, godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, 12 to 8 p.m., and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
