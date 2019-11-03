PURYEAR, FRANCIS "FRANK" JR.

PURYEAR, Francis "Frank" McGlenn Jr., 94, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Puryear Sr. and Elizabeth Walker Puryear. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Virginia Shahda Puryear; his daughter, Sondra P. McGeever (Joseph); his son, Kent M. Puryear (Tina Lester); grandchildren, Kelly F. McGeever (Glenn Deane), Kimberly M. McGeever and Joseph Ryan McGeever (Lauryn); great-grandchildren, Joey, Declan and Rose McGeever; his sister, Nell P. Cosby; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was an Army WWII veteran who received a Purple Heart. He worked for VDOT as an engineer for 36 years. A graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., at the mausoleum on Monday, November 4, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

