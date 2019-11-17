PURYEAR, GERALD

PURYEAR, Gerald Linwood "Jerry," 77, of Glen Allen, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence L. and Gladys Louise Puryear; and brother, Robert S. Puryear. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sylvia Adams Puryear; daughter, Kimberly Puryear Robertson; daughter-in-law, Lori K. Cochran; and granddaughter, Jessica Hope Robertson. The family will be receiving friends at 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill on December 6, 2019. Flowers are welcome and also contributions may be made to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences may be made at www.Blileys.com.

