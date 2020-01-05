PURYEAR, MALLIE

PURYEAR, Mrs. Mallie Mae, age 91, of Midlothian, passed away on January 2, 2020, following an extended illness. She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Puryear of Midlothian; son, Clinton and daughter-in-law, Cere Puryear, of Chesterfield; and a sister, Mosephine Harris of Powhatan. A private graveside service will be held at Little Flock Baptist Church in Amelia, Va., at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020.View online memorial
