PURYEAR, Vance R., 52, went home to the Lord on March 25, 2020, joining his grandparents, Robert R. and Rosemary Bagby; stepdad, Roy Simmons; and uncle, Robert Bagby Jr. He is survived by his mother, Nell B. Simmons; son, Stephen-Brian Roth; stepbrother, Chris Simmons; his auntie, Vivian Bagby; cousins and their families, Cyndi Sams, Cheryl Farmer and Bill Bagby; as well as other family and friends. Vance was a resident of The Virginia Home for nearly 20 years after suffering a traumatic brain injury. He loved Jesus, his family, the Dallas Cowboys and the band Journey! Despite his physical limitations, Vance could still bring a smile to all that met him. The family would like to thank everyone for their support over the years. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Vance's name to The Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or to Ramsey UMC, P.O. Box 75655, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236. A private graveside service will be held at this time. At a later date, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be organized.View online memorial
