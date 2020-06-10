PURYEAR, William Thomas "Tommy" Jr., age 48, of 12324 Petersburg Street, Chester, Va., died Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at his home. Mr. Puryear was born March 30, 1972, in Henrico County, Va., son of William Thomas Puryear Sr. and the late Patricia Ann Walters Puryear. He was a file clerk with Defense General Supply Center prior to becoming disabled and was of the Baptist faith. Surviving in addition to his father are a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Strickland and Jones Funeral Services Chapel, with Pastor Chad Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends and guests Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of Linda Puryear, 46 Summer Ridge Road, Roxboro, N.C. Pallbearers will be Tracy Chambers, Michael Day, Jack Long Jr., Tony Meza, Kirk Redman and Joey Snead. Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, N.C. 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.View online memorial
