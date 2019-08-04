PUTNAM, Arthur Dunlap, 94, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on August 2, 2019, to be with his cherished wife, Rose Ann. In addition to his wife, Rose Ann; he was greeted in Heaven by his son, Thomas John Putnam; his father, Arthur G. Putnam; mother, Marjorie Orphan Dunlap; stepmother, Virginia Putnam; and son-in-law, Steve Dowling. Art's best contribution to society was his role as father and mentor to his children, Deborah Ann Dowling (Bob), Virginia Rose Mosley, Barbara Fay Dowling (Steve), Mary Elizabeth Blissert (Steve), Carrie Ellen Hofer (Fran) and Nita Ruth Putnam; his 10 grandchildren, Bryan Dowling, Ben Dowling (Keeley), Blair Hawley (Lee), Julie Norris (Doug), Donnie Ellis (Miranda), Zachary Dowling (Heather), Teresa Urbaniak (Mike), Tommy Blissert, Artie Blissert and Christine Hanhausen (Jeff). His 10 great-grandchildren are Kenny, Mikey, Katie, Annabel, Clementine, Julianna, Quinn, Clay, Owen and Caroline. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Bon Air United Methodist Church (BAUMC), Buford Road, followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BAUMC, James River Kiwanis or a local Kiwanis Club. Blileys.comView online memorial