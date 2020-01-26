PUTNAM, Rebecca Westmoreland, 82, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. Born on August 14, 1937, Reba was the beloved daughter of Bynum Clark Westmoreland and Mildred Russ Westmoreland of West Point, Va. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William I. Putnam III; her daughter, Shelby P. Ern; and son-in-law, David; and grandsons, Alex and Andrew; her daughter-in-law, Jeanne R. Stallings and her husband, Charlie; and grandchildren, Reade, Hayden and Allie; her brother, Bynum C. Westmoreland and his children Lynne, Clark and Mark. Reba was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, William I. Putnam IV. She was a graduate of Stratford College and attended Longwood College. "Giggy," as she was known by her grandchildren enjoyed studying the Bible and playing bridge but loved being a wife, mother and grandmother more than anything. A celebration of Reba's life will be held at Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23234, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Reba's memory to The ALS Association - D.C./Md./Va. Chapter, 8100 Three Chopt Rd., Suite 147, Richmond, Va. 23229, or to the Beulah United Methodist Church Columbarium-Memorial Garden.View online memorial
