PYLES, Jimmy Andrew Sr., born on December 16, 1946, passed away on December 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda; two sons, Robert and Jimmy (Deborah); two grandchildren, Jacob and Samantha. He is also survived by many family and friends who will miss him dearly. A viewing will be held on Friday, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home on Laburnum Avenue. Burial will be in Lexington, Va., on Saturday, January 4, 2020.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JIMMY PYLES, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.