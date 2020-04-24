PYLES, Linda Fay, 68, of Highland Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Pyles Sr.; mother, father and four siblings. Left to cherish Linda's memory are her children, Robert Pyles, Jimmy Pyles Jr. (Deborah); grandchildren, Jacob A. Pyles and Samantha E. Pyles; and siblings, Palmer Agnor, Sharon Smith and Kathy Stevens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with social distancing restrictions in place. Due to current world conditions, the funeral service will be private.View online memorial
